ACV Auctions (ACVA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $160.62 million, up 29.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ACV Auctions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Marketplace Units

    : 186,526 versus 186,524 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Marketplace GMV

    : $2.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.4 billion.

  • Revenue- Customer assurance

    : $16.50 million versus $17.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

  • Revenue- Marketplace and service

    : $144.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%.
Shares of ACV Auctions have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

