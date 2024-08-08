Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Amphastar (AMPH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) reported revenue of $182.39 million, up 25.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +20.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amphastar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Primatene MIST

    : $22.86 million compared to the $21.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.4% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Epinephrine

    : $27.94 million compared to the $23.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.2% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Lidocaine

    : $12.80 million versus $13.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.

  • Net revenues- Phytonadione

    : $10.30 million versus $9.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.3% change.

  • Net revenues- API (Active pharmaceutical ingredients)

    : $3.54 million compared to the $2.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Enoxaparin

    : $5.27 million compared to the $6.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Naloxone

    : $3.80 million versus $4.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.

  • Net revenues- Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues

    : $175.85 million compared to the $165.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Glucagon

    : $27.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amphastar here>>>

Shares of Amphastar have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise