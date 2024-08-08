Back to top

The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported revenue of $434.37 million, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $397.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial

    : $18.36 million compared to the $17.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -48.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Residential

    : $416.01 million compared to the $378.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial

    : $2.46 million versus $3.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential

    : $116.97 million versus $104.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

