Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Primerica (PRI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Primerica (PRI - Free Report) reported $753.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $4.71 for the same period compares to $3.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $747.42 million, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Recruits

    : 96,563 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 92,458.

  • Life Insurance Policies Issued

    : 100,768 compared to the 98,839 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period

    : 145,789 versus 145,713 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Net investment income

    : $38.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

  • Revenues- Commissions and fees

    : $279.77 million compared to the $262.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other, net

    : $67.46 million versus $18.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +234.7% change.

  • Revenues- Net premiums

    : $417.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $428.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products

    : $260.91 million compared to the $242.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products

    : $53.02 million versus $51.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance

    : $426.94 million compared to the $435.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health

    : $12.42 million versus $13.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health

    : -$11.37 million versus -$5.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>

Shares of Primerica have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Primerica, Inc. (PRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise