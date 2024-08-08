Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Gladstone Capital (GLAD - Free Report) reported $25.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.69 million, representing a surprise of +4.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gladstone Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • PIK interest income

    : $1.48 million versus $1.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total interest income (excluding PIK interest income)

    : $21.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.01 million.

  • Total interest income

    : $23.20 million compared to the $24.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Gladstone Capital have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

