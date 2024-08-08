Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) reported $300.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +75.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales

    : $193.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $169.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.4%.

  • Revenues- Unmanned Systems

    : $85.80 million compared to the $63.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions

    : $214.30 million versus $218.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

  • Revenues- Service revenues

    : $106.50 million versus $108.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

  • Gross Profit- Service revenues

    : $29.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.45 million.

  • Gross Profit- Product sales

    : $47.70 million compared to the $44.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating Income- Unmanned Systems

    : $3.60 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions

    : $15.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.13 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>

Shares of Kratos have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise