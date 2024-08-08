Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $288.82 million, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.26 million, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dolby Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and services

    : $21.74 million compared to the $26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.

  • Revenue- Licensing

    : $267.08 million versus $260.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

  • Gross Margin- Licensing

    : $249.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $245.63 million.

  • Gross margin- Products and services

    : $3.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.86 million.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

