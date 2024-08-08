Back to top

8x8 (EGHT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

8x8 (EGHT - Free Report) reported $178.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how 8x8 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service

    : $172.80 million compared to the $171.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $5.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.6%.

  • Non-GAAP other revenue margin

    : -$1.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.90 million.

  • Non-GAAP service revenue margin

    : $127.55 million versus $126.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of 8x8 have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

