Inseego (INSG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Inseego (INSG - Free Report) reported $59.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inseego performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Mobile solutions

    : $25.88 million compared to the $21.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Product revenues

    : $39.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.40 million.

  • Revenues- Services and other

    : $19.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.95 million.

  • Revenues- Fixed wireless access solutions

    : $13.32 million versus $15.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Inseego have returned -24% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

