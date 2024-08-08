Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Jackson Financial (JXN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.8 billion, up 583.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.32, compared to $3.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +63.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jackson Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities

    : $465 million compared to the $416.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Corporate and Other

    : -$56 million versus -$40.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks

    : $35 million versus $3.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products

    : $29 million versus $22.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jackson Financial here>>>

Shares of Jackson Financial have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise