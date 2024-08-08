Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) reported $852.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $877.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +0.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty

    : $125.70 million compared to the $135.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Motive Power

    : $366.20 million versus $366.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

  • Net Sales- Energy Systems

    : $361 million compared to the $372.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.

  • Operating Earnings- Energy Systems

    : $9 million versus $21.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Earnings- Motive Power

    : $54.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.06 million.

  • Operating Earnings- Specialty

    : $2.10 million compared to the $8.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EnerSys have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

