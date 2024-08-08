Back to top

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) reported revenue of $51.58 million, down 26.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allbirds, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores

    : 43 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.

  • Net Revenue- International

    : $14.96 million versus $14.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.2% change.

  • Net Revenue- United States

    : $36.63 million versus $36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.
Shares of Allbirds, Inc. have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

