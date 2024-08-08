Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rayonier (RYN) Q2 Earnings

Rayonier (RYN - Free Report) reported $173.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.86 million, representing a surprise of -22.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -85.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rayonier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Harvest Volume - Southern Timber

    : 1,670 KTons compared to the 1,904.22 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber

    : 293 KTons versus 340.28 KTons estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Sales- Real Estate

    : $31 million versus $45.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

  • Sales- Southern Timber

    : $59.30 million compared to the $68.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

  • Sales- Trading

    : $5.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -65.6%.

  • Sales- New Zealand Timber

    : $53.80 million versus $61.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.

  • Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber

    : $24.30 million compared to the $27.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.

  • Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber

    : $17.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.51 million.

  • Operating Income (Loss)- Pacific Northwest Timber

    : -$1.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$3.70 million.

  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate and Other

    : -$12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.21 million.

  • Operating income (loss)- Real estate

    : $5.80 million versus $13.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Income (Loss)- New Zealand Timber

    : $2.90 million versus $9.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Rayonier have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

