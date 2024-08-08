Back to top

Image: Bigstock

LegalZoom (LZ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

LegalZoom (LZ - Free Report) reported $177.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LegalZoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU)

    : $0.27 million versus $0.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of subscription units

    : 1,609 versus 1,627 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average Order Value

    : $234 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $221.77.

  • Number of Transactions units

    : 292 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 278.

  • Number of business formations

    : 134 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 135.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $108.83 million versus $110.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

  • Revenue- Transaction

    : $68.54 million compared to the $62.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for LegalZoom here>>>

Shares of LegalZoom have returned -25.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise