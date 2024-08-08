Back to top

Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Staar Surgical (STAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $99.01 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +32.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Staar Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Geographic sales- United States

    : $5.40 million compared to the $4.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.

  • Net Geographic sales- Other International

    : $20.33 million compared to the $16.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

  • Net Geographic sales- China

    : $63.40 million compared to the $65.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

  • Net Geographic sales- Japan

    : $9.89 million compared to the $8.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

  • Net sales- ICLs

    : $99.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $95.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
Shares of Staar Surgical have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

