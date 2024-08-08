Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Maximus (MMS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.74, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of +3.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Maximus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Federal Services

    : $683.35 million compared to the $652.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.

  • Revenue- U.S. Services

    : $472.30 million versus $475.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

  • Revenue- Outside the U.S

    : $159.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $147.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
Shares of Maximus have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

