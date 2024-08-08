Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Catalyst (CPRX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) reported $122.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.76 million, representing a surprise of +9.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue,net

    : $122.65 million compared to the $111.57 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- License and other

    : $0.06 million versus $0.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- FYCOMPA

    : $36.54 million compared to the $33.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- AGAMREE

    : $8.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.98 million.

  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- FIRDAPSE

    : $77.37 million compared to the $72.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Catalyst have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

