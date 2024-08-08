Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zillow (ZG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) reported $572 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.75 million, representing a surprise of +5.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zillow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users

    : 231 million compared to the 236.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits

    : 2.5 billion versus 2.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Mortgages

    : $34 million compared to the $30.58 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.50 million.

  • Revenue- Residential

    : $409 million compared to the $390.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Rentals

    : $117 million compared to the $115.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zillow here>>>

Shares of Zillow have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise