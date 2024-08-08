Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PennantPark (PNNT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, PennantPark (PNNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $37 million, down 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.31 million, representing a surprise of +1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income

    : $0.39 million versus $1.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Investment income- From controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income

    : $7.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million.

  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income

    : $0.98 million compared to the $0.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for PennantPark here>>>

Shares of PennantPark have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise