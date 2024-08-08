Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Blink Charging (BLNK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) reported $33.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of -$0.18 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the EPS surprise was -28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blink Charging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales

    : $23.58 million versus $30.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

  • Revenues- Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations

    : $4.94 million versus $5.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

  • Revenues- Grant and rebate

    : $0.05 million compared to the $0.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Network fees

    : $1.91 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Car-sharing services

    : $1.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $0.24 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Warranty

    : $1.34 million versus $0.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Blink Charging here>>>

Shares of Blink Charging have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise