Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DigitalBridge (DBRG) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, DigitalBridge (DBRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $390.34 million, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +302.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was -8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DigitalBridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Fee revenue

    : $78.61 million versus $81.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

  • Revenues- Other income

    : $7.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.28 million.

  • Revenues- Principal investment income (loss)

    : $15.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.40 million.
Shares of DigitalBridge have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

