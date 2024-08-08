Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RadNet (RDNT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, RadNet (RDNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $459.71 million, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $437.32 million, representing a surprise of +5.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RadNet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Digital Health

    : $15.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.59 million.

  • Revenue- Revenue under capitation arrangements

    : $36.97 million versus $35.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

  • Revenue- Service fee

    : $422.75 million versus $403.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
Shares of RadNet have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

