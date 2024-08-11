ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

ProAssurance (
PRA Quick Quote PRA - Free Report) reported $278.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +187.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Combined Ratio: 110.9% compared to the 112.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio: 33.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31.6%. Net Loss Ratio: 77.5% compared to the 80.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation: 36.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.4%. Net premiums earned: $239.87 million compared to the $235.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Net investment income: $36.56 million versus $34.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries: $8.65 million versus $2.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Other income(loss): $2.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty: $184.55 million versus $184.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $13.55 million compared to the $14.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.8% year over year. Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation: $41.77 million compared to the $41.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $0.99 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for ProAssurance here>>>
Shares of ProAssurance have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
ProAssurance (PRA - Free Report) reported $278.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +187.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ProAssurance here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Combined Ratio: 110.9% compared to the 112.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
Underwriting Expense Ratio: 33.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31.6%.
Net Loss Ratio: 77.5% compared to the 80.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation: 36.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.4%.
Net premiums earned: $239.87 million compared to the $235.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
Net investment income: $36.56 million versus $34.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries: $8.65 million versus $2.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Other income(loss): $2.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.
Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty: $184.55 million versus $184.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $13.55 million compared to the $14.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.8% year over year.
Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation: $41.77 million compared to the $41.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $0.99 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.4% year over year.
Shares of ProAssurance have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.