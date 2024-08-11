Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Beauty Health (SKIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.6 million, down 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.46 million, representing a surprise of -7.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Beauty Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas

    : $57.70 million compared to the $56.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA

    : $19.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.30 million.

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific

    : $13.60 million compared to the $18.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Delivery Systems Net Sales

    : $35.20 million versus $42.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Consumables Net Sales

    : $55.40 million compared to the $53.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Beauty Health have returned -29% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

