Air Transport Services (ATSG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) reported $488.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +18.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services

    : $338.18 million versus $353.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

  • Revenues- Other Activities

    : $97.64 million versus $109.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.

  • Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues

    : -$51.88 million compared to the -$60.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- CAM

    : $104.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $110.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

  • Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization

    : -$3.10 million compared to the -$2.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues

    : $107.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM

    : $15.25 million versus $14.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services

    : -$7.08 million compared to the $2.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities

    : $2.97 million versus -$0.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Air Transport Services have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

