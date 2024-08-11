Green Dot (GDOT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Green Dot (
GDOT Quick Quote GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $402.56 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -10.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $56.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: $0.92 million versus $0.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.7% change. Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $96.62 million compared to the $101.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $49.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%. Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $52.96 million compared to the $48.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $14.67 million versus $7.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.3% change. Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $286.13 million versus $253.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change. Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $252.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.5%. Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $34.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.60 million. Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$54.82 million compared to the -$46.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $35.29 million versus $27.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Profit- B2B Services: $19.08 million compared to the $19.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>
Shares of Green Dot have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Shares of Green Dot have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.