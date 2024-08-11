Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JFrog (FROG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) reported $103.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.4%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.53 million, representing a surprise of -0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JFrog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers >$100k in ARR

    : 928 compared to the 936 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS

    : $98.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $98.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

  • Revenue- License- self-managed

    : $4.64 million versus $4.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription- Self-managed

    : $63.77 million versus $59.24 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Subscription- SaaS

    : $39.28 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.58 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for JFrog here>>>

Shares of JFrog have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JFrog Ltd. (FROG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise