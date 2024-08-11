Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Monster Beverage (MNST) Q2 Earnings

Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion, representing a surprise of -6.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monster Beverage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Alcohol Brands

    : $41.56 million compared to the $61.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Strategic Brands

    : $109.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

  • Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks

    : $1.74 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

  • Net Sales- Other

    : $7 million versus $8.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
Shares of Monster Beverage have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

