Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD - Free Report) reported $126.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amicus Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- Ex-U.S

    : $76.53 million compared to the $72.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year.

  • Geographic revenues- United States

    : $50.14 million compared to the $41.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35% year over year.

  • Net Product Revenues- Pombiliti + Opfolda

    : $15.85 million versus $14.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Net Product Revenues- Galafold

    : $110.82 million versus $109.31 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

