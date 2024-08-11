See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Liquide (AIQUY - Free Report) is a supplier of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.
Amplifon (AMFPF - Free Report) provides hearing solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.
