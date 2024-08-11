We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Cisco (CSCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating a decline of 25.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.52 billion, representing a decrease of 11.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cisco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Networking' will reach $6.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Security' reaching $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65.8%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $9.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Collaboration' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service' to reach $2.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.40 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product' stands at $6.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.63 billion.
Over the past month, shares of Cisco have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Currently, CSCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>