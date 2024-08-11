Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Countdown to Cisco (CSCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating a decline of 25.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.52 billion, representing a decrease of 11.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cisco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Networking' will reach $6.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Security' reaching $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $9.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Collaboration' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service' to reach $2.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.40 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product' stands at $6.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.63 billion.

View all Key Company Metrics for Cisco here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Cisco have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Currently, CSCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview