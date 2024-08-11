Back to top

Expedia (EXPE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.56 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.51, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.17, the EPS surprise was +10.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings - Total

    : $28.84 billion compared to the $28.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights

    : 99 compared to the 96 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Gross bookings - Agency

    : $12.58 billion versus $12.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Gross bookings - Merchant

    : $16.26 billion compared to the $16.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Revenue- International

    : $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

  • Revenue- United States

    : $2.25 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

  • Revenue- B2C

    : $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

  • Revenue- B2B

    : $1.05 billion versus $978.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

  • Revenue by Service Type- Lodging

    : $2.86 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

    : $3.48 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Trivago

    : $77 million compared to the $69.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Merchant

    : $2.46 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Expedia have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

