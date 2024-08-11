Back to top

Oportun Financial (OPRT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) reported $250.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246.12 million, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +144.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oportun Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-interest income

    : $19 million compared to the $23.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Interest income

    : $231.40 million compared to the $223.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Non-interest income- Servicing fees

    : $3.46 million compared to the $3.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Oportun Financial have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

