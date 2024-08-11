Back to top

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) reported $571.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +1.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Six Flags Entertainment Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance

    : 8.64 million versus 10.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net revenues- Admissions

    : $228.23 million compared to the $250.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other

    : $94.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

  • Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games

    : $195.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $190.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation have returned -14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

