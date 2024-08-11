Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Q2 Earnings

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) reported $51 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.5 million, representing a surprise of -8.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number Number of facilities (end of the period)

    : 27 compared to the 27 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Same-center Case growth

    : -14% compared to the -7.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue per case

    : $12,916 compared to the $13,074.20 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Cases

    : 3,949 compared to the 4,264 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

