Jackson Financial (JXN) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. JXN recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of JXN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that JXN could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider JXN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on JXN for more gains in the near future.


