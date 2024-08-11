Credit Acceptance (CACC) Aided By Auto Loan Demand Amid Cost Woes

Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC Quick Quote CACC - Free Report) is well-poised for top-line growth, supported by decent demand for auto loans and an increase in dealer enrollments and active dealers. However, elevated expenses, weakening credit quality and high debt levels are major concerns. Supported by an increase in finance charges, Credit Acceptance’s revenues witnessed a seven-year (2016-2023) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, with the uptrend continuing in the first half of 2024. In the first six months of 2024, finance charges accounted for 92.4% of total revenues. While finance charges are likely to witness headwinds from macroeconomic factors in the near term, the same will rebound once the operating backdrop improves completely. As of Jun 30, 2024, Credit Acceptance had a total debt of $5.86 billion, significantly higher than cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and restricted securities) of $517.6 million. The company has a revolving secured line of credit facility and some Warehouse facilities, which reflect that its current liquidity position is sufficient to meet near-term debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens. Further, Credit Acceptance believes in returning capital to shareholders through stock repurchases instead of paying dividends. In August 2023, it authorized an additional 2 million shares for repurchase. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had 1.35 million shares left to be repurchased. Despite having a substantial debt burden, its high cash flow generating business model and low capital expenditure are likely to help sustain share buybacks. However, a steady rise in operating expenses is a concern. The metric witnessed a CAGR of 10.4% over the last six years (2017-2023), with the uptrend continuing in the first six months of 2024. Owing to the company’s continued efforts to hire additional team members and sales force, expenses are expected to be elevated. Also, Credit Acceptance’s asset quality has been a cause of concern. While provision for credit losses declined in 2018, the same witnessed a substantial rise in 2020 on account of the coronavirus-related concerns. The upward trend persisted in 2022, 2023 and the first six months of 2024. Given the rise in loan balances and tough macroeconomic outlook, provisions are expected to be elevated in the near term. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACC’s 2024 earnings has been revised 18.1% lower over the past week. So far this year, shares of Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 13% against the 7.8% growth of the industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
A couple of better-ranked consumer loan stocks are
Ally Financial ( ALLY Quick Quote ALLY - Free Report) and SLM Corporation ( SLM Quick Quote SLM - Free Report) . Both carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Earnings estimates for ALLY have been revised 2.6% upward for the current year over the past 30 days. The company’s shares have risen 9.1% over the past six months. SLM Corp’s current-year earnings estimates have been revised 1.1% north over the past month. In the last six months, the company’s shares have gained 2.9%.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Aided By Auto Loan Demand Amid Cost Woes
Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC - Free Report) is well-poised for top-line growth, supported by decent demand for auto loans and an increase in dealer enrollments and active dealers. However, elevated expenses, weakening credit quality and high debt levels are major concerns.
Supported by an increase in finance charges, Credit Acceptance’s revenues witnessed a seven-year (2016-2023) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, with the uptrend continuing in the first half of 2024. In the first six months of 2024, finance charges accounted for 92.4% of total revenues. While finance charges are likely to witness headwinds from macroeconomic factors in the near term, the same will rebound once the operating backdrop improves completely.
As of Jun 30, 2024, Credit Acceptance had a total debt of $5.86 billion, significantly higher than cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and restricted securities) of $517.6 million. The company has a revolving secured line of credit facility and some Warehouse facilities, which reflect that its current liquidity position is sufficient to meet near-term debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.
Further, Credit Acceptance believes in returning capital to shareholders through stock repurchases instead of paying dividends. In August 2023, it authorized an additional 2 million shares for repurchase. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had 1.35 million shares left to be repurchased. Despite having a substantial debt burden, its high cash flow generating business model and low capital expenditure are likely to help sustain share buybacks.
However, a steady rise in operating expenses is a concern. The metric witnessed a CAGR of 10.4% over the last six years (2017-2023), with the uptrend continuing in the first six months of 2024. Owing to the company’s continued efforts to hire additional team members and sales force, expenses are expected to be elevated.
Also, Credit Acceptance’s asset quality has been a cause of concern. While provision for credit losses declined in 2018, the same witnessed a substantial rise in 2020 on account of the coronavirus-related concerns. The upward trend persisted in 2022, 2023 and the first six months of 2024. Given the rise in loan balances and tough macroeconomic outlook, provisions are expected to be elevated in the near term.
Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACC’s 2024 earnings has been revised 18.1% lower over the past week. So far this year, shares of Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 13% against the 7.8% growth of the industry.
Stocks to Consider
A couple of better-ranked consumer loan stocks are Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) and SLM Corporation (SLM - Free Report) . Both carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings estimates for ALLY have been revised 2.6% upward for the current year over the past 30 days. The company’s shares have risen 9.1% over the past six months.
SLM Corp’s current-year earnings estimates have been revised 1.1% north over the past month. In the last six months, the company’s shares have gained 2.9%.