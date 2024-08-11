Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Evergy (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 90 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 9.1%. However, the bottom line increased 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 81 cents.

EPS in the reported quarter benefited from warmer-than-normal weather, growth in weather-normalized demand, new retail rates and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses, increased depreciation and amortization expenses, and higher interest expenses.

Total Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.45 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion by 9.4%. The top line also increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.35 billion.

 

Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $1.09 billion, up 7% year over year. The year-over-year increase was due to higher fuel and purchased power costs and a rise in operating and maintenance expenses.

Interest expenses amounted to $143.6 million, up 7.4% year over year.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, totaled $26.1 million compared with $27.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Long-term debt as of Jun 30, was $11.95 billion compared with $11.05 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2024 was $634.8 million compared with $715.2 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Evergy reaffirmed its 2024 operating EPS in the range of $3.73-$3.93, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.84, which is a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

The company reaffirmed its EPS annual growth target of 4-6% from 2023 through 2026.

Zacks Rank

EVRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%.

The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.39 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 6.9%.

AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 49 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 81.5%.

AGR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.23 per share, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 6.7%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1%.

XEL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.55 per share, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 6%.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time


Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - free report >>

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) - free report >>

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) - free report >>

Published in

utilities