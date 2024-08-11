Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sweetgreen (SG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) reported $184.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.77 million, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sweetgreen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales

    : 9% versus 5.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Ending restaurants

    : 231 versus 232 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • New Restaurant Openings

    : 4 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sweetgreen here>>>

Shares of Sweetgreen have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise