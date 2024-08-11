Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dropbox (DBX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dropbox (DBX - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.38% and increasing 17.6% year over year.

Revenues of $634.5 million inched up 1.9% year over year and 1.8% on constant currency (CC) basis beating the consensus mark by 0.77%. The upside was driven by improved performance in self-serve individual plans.

Total annual recurring revenues came in at $2.73 billion, up 2.9% year over year.

Quarter Details

Dropbox exited second-quarter 2024 with 18.22 million paying users, marking a sequential growth of nearly 63,000. The average revenue per paying user was $139.93 compared with $138.94 in the year-ago quarter.

Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

 

As of Jun 30, 2024, Dropbox had nearly 575K business teams and 35% of paying users were business teams.

In the second quarter, Dropbox reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 84.5%, expanding 180 basis points (bps) year over year.

In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $159.6 million, down 0.6% year over year.

Sales & marketing expenses increased 5.1% year over year to $103.3 million.

General & administrative expenses rose 5.3% year over year to $45.5 million.

Dropbox reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.9%, up 170 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, Dropbox had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.06 billion compared with $1.18 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

In the second quarter, the company reported a free cash flow of $224.7 million compared with $166.3 million reported in the previous quarter.

In second-quarter 2024, more than 11 million shares were repurchased, totaling $260 million. As of the end of the second quarter, approximately $868 million remained under the current repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Dropbox expects revenues between $635 million and $638 million. The company expects an FX tailwind of less than $0.5 million. 

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be around 32%.

For 2024, it expects revenues between $2.540 billion and $2.550 billion. At constant currency, revenues are expected between $2.537 billion and $2.547 billion.

The company expects gross margin to be in the 83-83.5% range for the full year. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the 33.5-34% range.

Dropbox expects free cash flow between $910 million and $950 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Dropbox carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Dropbox shares have inched down 21.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 24.3%.

Here are some top-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) , Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) and Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bilibili’s shares have declined 14.8% year to date. BILI is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 22.

Cisco Systems’ shares have dropped 13.5% year to date. CSCO is set to post fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 14.

Applied Materials’ shares have gained 19.5% year to date. AMAT is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 15.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - free report >>

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) - free report >>

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks