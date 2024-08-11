Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Harmony Gold (HMY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Harmony Gold (HMY - Free Report) reached $9.48, with a +0.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had lost 5.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Harmony Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.20 per share and a revenue of $3.7 billion, demonstrating changes of +166.67% and +33.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Harmony Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Harmony Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Harmony Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HMY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


