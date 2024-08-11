We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) ending at $25.88, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.86, reflecting a 16.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $40.12 billion, indicating a 1.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.40 per share and a revenue of $155.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.97% and +2.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.6% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.74.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
