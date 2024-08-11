We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Trip.com (TCOM - Free Report) reached $41.87, with a -0.92% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 14.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Trip.com is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.71%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.78 billion, reflecting a 14.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $7.31 billion, representing changes of +16.79% and +17.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Trip.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% lower within the past month. Right now, Trip.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Trip.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.92, which means Trip.com is trading at a discount to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.