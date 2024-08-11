Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PowerSchool (PWSC) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.59 million, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PowerSchool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscriptions and support

    : $170.13 million compared to the $170.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Service

    : $19.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

  • Revenue- License and other

    : $2.14 million versus $3.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -70.2% change.
Shares of PowerSchool have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

