New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) is an operator of food and drug stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) is a specialty chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.3% downward over the last 60 days.

