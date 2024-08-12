We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.67 billion, increasing 3.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Applied Materials metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' reaching $44.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' will likely reach $4.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' will reach $245.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' to come in at $1.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.
Shares of Applied Materials have demonstrated returns of -21.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMAT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.