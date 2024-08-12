We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.19 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Applied Industrial Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Engineered Solutions' of $374.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Service Center Based Distribution' will reach $811.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Operating income- Engineered Solutions' to come in at $53.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.33 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Service center based distribution' should come in at $102.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95.06 million.
Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies have demonstrated returns of +1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AIT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.