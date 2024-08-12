We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Nice (NICE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Nice (NICE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $662.88 million, increasing 14.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nice metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' of $484.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' should come in at $151.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' at $27.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nice here>>>
Shares of Nice have demonstrated returns of -9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>