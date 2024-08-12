Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 12, 2024

  • Shares of Evergy, Inc. ((EVRG - Free Report) ) fell 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $0.90 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. 
  • EchoStar Corporation’s ((SATS - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 16.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.76 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37 per share.
  • Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. ((ROAD - Free Report) ) gained 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s ((AXL - Free Report) ) shares jumped 4.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.

