Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ballard (BLDP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) reported $16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ballard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Heavy-Duty Mobility

    : $13.20 million compared to the $13.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Emerging and Other Markets

    : $1.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.8%.

  • Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Stationary

    : $1.70 million compared to the $3.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ballard here>>>

Shares of Ballard have returned -27.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise